GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Scoring against Hearts of Oak 'really amazing' – Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala

Published on: 11 December 2023
Scoring against Hearts of Oak 'really amazing' – Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala
Steven Mukwala celebrates scoring in the Super Clash. Source: X – Asantekotoko_sc

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala has expressed his delight at scoring a brace against rivals Hearts of Oak in Sunday's Ghana Premier League. 

The Ugandan player netted two goals in the Porcupine Warriors' 3-2 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, extending their winning run to four games as they are currently four points adrift top spot.

Mukwala, who had struggled earlier in the season, has found form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in three games, including victories over Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea.

Speaking after the match, he said, "It's really amazing. I am speechless; scoring in a derby is a great feeling. In a derby...just get the three points and make the fans happy that's all."

The victory has given Kotoko renewed hope in their quest for success this season, and they will look to build on this momentum when they host Real Tamale United in their next match.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more