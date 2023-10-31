"Scoring is a major thing for me"- Brandon Thomas-Asante reacts after West Brom beat Coventry

English-born Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed delight after coming off the bench to score in West Bromwich Albion's away win at Coventry City.

Thomas-Asante finished off a brilliant move to wrap up victory for the visitors in the second-half. The 24-year-old met a fine pass from Matt Phillips before curling it pass the Coventry goalkeeper.

It was his fourth in 12 matches in the English Championship this season.

“You know how agonising those few games were where I didn’t get on the scoresheet, so I’m really happy to be back on there again,” said Thomas-Asante after the game.

“With Matty (Phillips), you know the quality you are going to get game-in, game-out. It’s an honour to be playing with him.

“I ran as soon as he was on the ball, he found me and I just tried to get it past the goalkeeper. I’m happy that it went it, I’ll take it!

“I’m not a conventional striker, but obviously scoring is the major thing for me. If I don’t score, then I’m never fully satisfied.

“I also love to be involved and do something on the ball as well. I felt like, performance-wise, the things the coaches have been working on me with, I can see little improvements."