Scotland-born defender Ewan Otoo avails himself for Ghana invite

Dunfermline Athletic defender, Ewan Otoo has revealed his dreams of representing Ghana at international level.

The former Celtic left-back was born to Ghanaian parents in Glasgow and has played for the junior teams of Scotland.

However, he remains eligible to play for the Black Stars. The 20-year-old also disclosed his desire to share the same pitch with Arsenal star Thomas Partey, who he claims is his idol.

“I’ll be proud to represent Ghana. That will be a dream come true,” he told Footballmadeinghana.

“It will be a massive source of pride for me and my family and to play with Partey in the national team at the World Cup. That will be amazing.

“I admire Partey a lot and because he plays for my club – Arsenal – I even like him more.

“So to play with him in the same national team for Ghana, my country, I can’t imagine that. It’ll be my biggest achievement.

“I can’t wait for that time,” he added.

Otoo sealed a permanent move to Dunfermline in the summer transfer window after a successful loan spell.