Scottish-Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo names Thomas Partey as idol

Scottish-born Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo, who recently made a switch from Celtic to Dunfermline Athletic, has revealed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as his football idol.

The talented 20-year-old, who initially impressed during a loan spell with Dunfermline, expressed his admiration for Partey and expressed his desire to one day play alongside him.

"I love Partey. I admire him a lot because he's my idol. As an Arsenal fan, I always watch him and I like the way he plays," shared Ewan in an interview with footballmadeinghana.com.gh.

The versatile defender, who also occasionally features as a holding midfielder, sees similarities in their playing styles and often emulates Partey's approach on the pitch.

"Also, maybe because I am a versatile defensive player, I sometimes play like him. I like him a lot," Ewan added.

Having represented Scotland at the youth level, Ewan remains eligible to play for Ghana. His admiration for Partey, a prominent figure in Ghana's national team, highlights his connection to his Ghanaian roots and the potential for a future international career with the Black Stars.