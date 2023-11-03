GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers in tug-of-war for Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei

Published on: 03 November 2023
Nathaniel Adjei

Ghanaian centre-back, Nathaniel Adjei has popped up on the radar of Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers ahead of the winter transfer window. 

The Hammarby stalwart is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the Swedish Allsvenskan, leading interest from clubs around Belgium and Italy as well.

The former Ghana U20 star is high on the list of targets for Celtic and Rangers, who are in the market for a centre-back.

Both clubs have kept a close eye on the defender, and have been impressed with his performances in the Swedish league.

With the Allsveskan set to end in November, Adjei could leave Sweden after a successful campaign, which saw him make 19 league appearances. Adjei has a goal to his credit.

The Ghana youth international joined Hammarby in the summer of 2022 from lower-tier side Danbort FC.

 

