Scottish giants Rangers line up £500,000 to sign Daniel Opare from Antwerp

Scottish Premier League giants Rangers are preparing a £500,000 bid to sign Ghana defender Daniel Opare from Royal Antwerp.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Gers have lined up the versatile defender as a replacement for captain James Tavernier if he leaves in the summer.

Tavernier has been linked with a move to the English Premier League sides Aston Villa and Brighton.

Opare has one year left on his contract with the Belgian top-flight and could be sold to prevent him from leaving the club as a free agent.

The 28-year-old former Real Madrid youth player has played Standard Liege, FC Porto, Beskitas and Augsburg.

Opare is reported to be on the transfer lists of promoted English Premier League duo Aston Villa and Norwich.