Scottish champions Celtic are set to miss out on signing Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi from La Liga outfit Deportivo Alaves.

The 25-year-old has arrived in Turkey to complete his move to Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep.

Twumasi is desperate to leave Alaves after a difficult debut season in Spain.

He made only 14 appearances for Alaves last season, most on them from the bench.

Celtic fans remember the name Twumasi as scored twice for his former side Astana against them in 2017.