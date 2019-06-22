Scottish side Heart of Midlothian apply for 'exceptional talent visa' for Cletus Nombil to seal move

Scottish Premier League side Hearts have applied for a UK work permit to sign the Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil.

The Edinburgh club are keen to sign the 18-year-old and hope convince the authorities to award an “exceptional talent visa”.

If the application is successful, Nombil will join the club's reserve squad

The Dreams FC player impressed during a week-long trial at Riccarton in March this year and was invited back for pre-season training.

Government rules state that non-EU players must have played in 75 per cent of their country’s international matches during the previous two years to qualify to work in the UK.

This does not apply to Nombil, who has never played at international level.