Scottish side Hearts of Midlothian release Prince Buaben

Scottish giants Hearts of Midlothian have released Ghana midfielder Prince Buaben following the end of his contract.

The former Watford enforcer spent four years at the West of Edinburg, scoring seven goals in 95 appearances.

The 30-year-old's contract expired last Saturday (June 30) and Hearts ruled against extending it as they have other players who can fit into the position.

According to report, he is currently in talks with St. Partick Thistle who are keen on re-signing him as a replacement for their Ghanaian skipper Abdul Osman who is expected to leave.

Buaben has previously featured for Ajax, Dundee United, Carlisle United and St. Partick Thistle on loan.

He received his first call-up to the Black Stars in March 2008 for the friendly match against Mexico, although he remained an unused substitute during the match.