Scottish side Hibernian celebrate on-loan Thomas Agyepong's Black Stars call-up for 2019 AFCON qualifiers

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have congratulated on-loan winger Thomas Agyepong for his call-up to the Ghana squad for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Manchester City-owned player was recalled for the double-header after returning to action for Hibernian.

Agyepong's debut for the club delayed due to paper works but has settled down well.

The 21-year-old has gone on to score one goal in four league appearances.

Hibernian's official Twitter account posted:'' 🇬🇭 | Congratulations to Thomas Agyepong on his call-up to the Ghana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone!.''

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Bernard Mensah (Kayserispor, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)

October 1, 2018