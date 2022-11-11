Scottish side Rangers plan £5m bid for Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo is wanted by Rangers, who are reportedly prepared to offer £5 million for the forward in January.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is interested in signing the attacker. Rangers are seven points behind Celtic after recent poor results, and the Dutchman is under intense pressure to improve the squad after the World Cup.

Semenyo, on the other hand, is facing an uncertain future at Ashton Gate. At the conclusion of the current campaign, his contract with Bristol City will expire.

Rangers would therefore be able to speak with the 22-year-old about a pre-contract agreement at the start of the new year. The Light Blues, however, appear to be ready to make a significant offer in January.

According to reports, the Gers are willing to offer £5 million for Semenyo. who is likely to make Ghana's final squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Bristol City don't want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season, so are prepared to let him go.