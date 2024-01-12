Scottish top-flight side Hibernian pushing to sign Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe

Scottish Premier League side Hibernian have expressed huge interest in signing in-form Mathew Anim Cudjoe, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Nick Montgomery's side are expected to submit a bid before the transfer window shuts at the end of this month.

The Ghana youth international has been consistent in the Scottish second-tier for Dundee United.

Cudjoe has scored four goals in 21 league appearances; provided four assists and also found the back of the net once in the league cup.

Hibernian are currently sixth on the SPL table.