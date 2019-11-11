Scouting for U-15 national team begins today

The newly constituted technical team of the National Under 15 male side will begin a nationwide scouting program tomorrow to select players for an upcoming WAFU Under 15 Tournament in Burkina Faso next month.

The scouting program will take place in the ten football regions in the country from Tuesday November 12 to Wednesday November 20, 2019.

Below are the full schedule of the scouting program.

November 12: Western Region.

November 13-14: Ashanti Region.

November 15: Brong Ahafo Region

November 16: Upper West and East Region

November 17: Northern Region

November 18-19: Greater Accra Region

November 20: Eastern Region and Volta Region.

Players selected will form the team for the Under 15 WAFU tournament in Burkina Faso which will start from December 8th to December 20th 2019.

credit: Ghanafa.org