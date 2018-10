Late Karela FC owner Senator David Brigidi had his usual seat reserved for him during Sunday's memorial friendly against Medeama.

The match, which the visitors won 2-0, was played to commemorate one week of his passing.

Senator Brigidi died last Sunday in London after a short illness.

He was 56.

Brigidi will be remembered for his massive investment in football which saw him bring Ghana Premier League football to the small town of Nzema Ayinase.