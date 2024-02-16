Sebastian Haller receives hero's welcome at Dortmund after leading Ivory Coast to AFCON glory

Sebastian Haller, the hero of the AFCON final, received a grand welcome back at Borussia Dortmund after his impressive performance in the continental tournament.

The striker was celebrated by his teammates and staff at the club's training ground in Brackel, Germany, as he returned from his international duty with Ivory Coast.

Haller was greeted with confetti showers and cheers from the crowd as he entered the training facility.

Der Moment der RÃ¼ckkehr! ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/kIHhyUEEi6 â€” Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) February 15, 2024

The 26-year-old Haller played a crucial role in Ivory Coast's AFCON triumph, scoring the winning goal against Nigeria in the final, which secured the country's third AFCON title.

His impressive performance in the tournament has elevated his status to that of a national hero in Ivory Coast.

Now, Haller is set to return to domestic action with Dortmund, facing Wolfsburg in a league encounter on Saturday, followed by a trip to the Netherlands to face PSV in the Champions League on February 20.

With his newfound confidence and success, Haller is expected to replicate his goalscoring form in the Bundesliga and Europe, helping his club to achieve greater heights.