Second funeral scheduled for former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena

The family of former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena has announced that they will hold a second funeral service for the late footballer on Saturday, February 17.

This comes after a controversial first funeral service held on Friday, February 16, which was attended by officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Yvonne Dwamena, sister of the deceased, confirmed the scheduling of the second funeral during an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV.

She stated that the family will have their own funeral service on Saturday, separate from the one organized by the GFA.

The decision to hold a second funeral arises from a dispute between the family and the wife of the deceased over the provision of the shroud for the corpse.

The family argues that the wife and her family do not have the right to provide the shroud, leading to a standoff.

Raphael Dwamena passed away suddenly in November 2023 during a match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in the Albanian top flight.

His death sent shockwaves through the football community, both in Ghana and internationally. He was 28 years old.

Dwamena had faced challenges with a heart problem since 2017 and played with a heart detector.

Despite these obstacles, he continued to excel in his career, becoming the leading scorer in the Albanian league before his tragic passing.