Second goal against Hearts of Oak was purely instinctive - Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala has shed light on the instinctive brilliance behind his audacious second goal against Hearts of Oak during Sunday's Super Clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Mukwala's brace propelled the Porcupine Warriors to a decisive 2-0 victory over their arch-rivals in the Matchday 31 fixture of the Ghana Premier League, further intensifying the woes of the Phobians.

The Ugandan international showcased his striking prowess early in the game, seizing a long ball and keeping his composure under pressure to open the scoring in the eighth minute.

For his second goal, Mukwala executed a deft counterattack move, shifting the ball to his right foot before firing it low into the bottom left corner in the 92nd minute, sealing the victory for Kotoko.

Reflecting on his performance, Mukwala credited the tactical planning and his instinctive play. "That was a tactical approach. With two Hearts players marking me, I had to create space to evade their awareness of my position," he explained.

"As for the second goal, it was purely instinctive. I spotted an approaching defender, so I adjusted my speed accordingly, leading to the goal," Mukwala elaborated.

This triumph marks Asante Kotoko's second victory over Hearts of Oak this season, with Mukwala also finding the net in their previous encounter, a thrilling 3-2 win for the Porcupine Warriors.

The win positions Kotoko ninth in the league standings with 43 points. With three matches remaining in the season, they are five points away from the top four and are aiming to finish in a respectable position.

Next up, Asante Kotoko will face Great Olympics in a crucial Matchday 32 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.