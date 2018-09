Asamoah Gyan played his second league match of the season as a second half substitute in Kayerispor's 2-0 defeat at Göztepe on Saturday.

The Ghana captain climbed off the bench in the 69th minute to replace Deniz Türüç.

But he could not inspire his side to cancel out two first half goals Yasin Öztekin in the 18th minute and Alpaslan Öztürk on 20 minutes.

Gyan's countryman and international teammate Bernard Mensah played the entire duration.