Second phase of Ghana U17 regional scouting set to kick off on September 20

Ghana's U17 assistant coach, Laryea Kingston, and his scouting team are set to commence player assessments in various regions, beginning on September 21, 2023, in the Upper East Region.

This initiative is part of the Black Starlets' national scouting program, which aims to identify talented young footballers within the eligible age range for the next National U17 team.

Over the past few months, scouts deployed across the country have been hard at work identifying promising young talents who fit the criteria for the formation of the future U17 team. Coach Kingston's mission will take him to all 10 football regions in Ghana, spanning from September 20 to October 12, 2023, to further evaluate the scouted players in their respective regions.

The scouting process begins in the Upper East Region and subsequently moves to the Upper West Region on September 22, 2023, before continuing in the Northern Region. Young players from these regions will participate in matches on specified dates, giving them the opportunity to showcase their skills and potential to Coach Kingston and the scouting team.

Following the completion of the scouting exercise, a total of 40 outfield players and 5 goalkeepers from various regions across the country will be selected to proceed to the next phase of the scouting program.