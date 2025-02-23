Second-tier side Golden Kick stun Hearts of Oak in FA Cup penalty shootout victory

Division One League side Golden Kick pulled off a stunning upset in the MTN FA Cup, eliminating giants Hearts of Oak on penalties after a hard-fought encounter on Sunday.

The Phobians, who had not played competitively in 22 days due to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League following the tragic death of fan Nana Pooley at Nsoatre, struggled to find their rhythm. Their lack of match sharpness was evident, allowing Golden Kick to hold their own and push the game into a tense shootout.

Golden Kick missed their first penalty but kept their composure to secure a 4-3 victory as Hearts of Oak failed to convert two crucial spot-kicks. The Phobians’ day was further compounded when midfielder Theophilus Collison was sent off in the second half, reducing them to ten men at a crucial stage of the game.

The defeat sees Golden Kick advance to the last eight of the competition, marking one of the biggest shocks of this year’s tournament. Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak must now turn their attention to the league, their only remaining chance of securing silverware this season.