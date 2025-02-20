Security must act professionally at match venues, not behave like fans – Black Satellites assistant coach Fatawu Salifu

Black Satellites assistant coach, Fatawu Salifu, has called on security personnel stationed at match venues to prioritize their duties and maintain professionalism instead of watching matches as spectators.

Former Heart of Lions coach's comments come in the wake of the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis â€˜Nana Pooley’ Frimpong.

He was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match at Nana Koromansah II Stadium on February 2.

The issue has sparked widespread discussions on improving matchday security to prevent further violence.

Speaking in an interview with Citi Sports on February 19, 2025, Salifu emphasized the need for security officers to enforce discipline and prevent misconduct at stadiums.

"Well, if you look at what happened, we were not supposed to have someone lose his life before we take security seriously.

"Normally, you go to centers and see the security there, but it looks like they give the chance to people to misbehave, so I think that after this, they will stay professional.

"I think the security service, let me say the Ghana Police, have to take our game centers seriously whenever they are there. They shouldn’t go there as fans of the clubs, but they should go there to protect us."

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have joined forces with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to address ongoing safety concerns and improve league operations.