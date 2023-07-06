Seeking immediate results is wrong approach - John Pantsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil, has emphasised the need for long-term planning in football, highlighting the incorrect approach of seeking immediate results without a proper development plan in place.

This comes after Ghana's recent failures at international tournaments, with the Black Meteors being the latest as they failed to progress from the group in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Paintsil stated, "Football is about development. In running the football, there should be a plan or timing. For instance, give yourself four, five or 10 years. Within these years, we should achieve something. We call something a 10-year development plan, so without a plan, we can't achieve results."

Paintsil stressed the importance of having a structured plan and timeline for football development. Setting long-term goals and targets provides a clear direction for progress and ensures sustainable growth within the sport.

He further explained that without a well-thought-out plan, expecting immediate results is unrealistic and counterproductive. Paintsil advocated for patience and a strategic approach, acknowledging that progress in football takes time and consistent effort.

The 42-year-old was part of the Ghana squad that qualified for the first-ever World Cup in 2006. He featured in Germany and was also in South Africa for the 2010 tournament. Paintsil made 89 appearances for the Black Stars.