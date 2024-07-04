GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Sekhukhune United release Ghanaian forward Michael Sarpong after just a season

Published on: 04 July 2024
Sekhukhune United release Ghanaian forward Michael Sarpong after just a season

South African side Sekhukhune United have parted ways with Ghanaian forward Michael Sarpong.

Sarpong, 28, who joined the Club on a three-year deal in 2023, is leaving after just a season.

The Ghanaian is among 13 players, including compatriot Edwin Gyimah, who have been cleared out of the club.

Michael Sarpong joined the South African side after a brief stint at Saudi Arabia second-tier side Al Nahda.

The striker has previously played for Ghanaian side Dreams FC, Rwandan team Rayon Sport and Tanzanian outfit Young Africans.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more