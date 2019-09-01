Sekondi Hasaacas swat reports consultant Kofi Manu rejected for Extra-Ordinary Congress

Division One League side Hasaacas have quashed media reports that its representative for the upcoming Ghana Football Association Extra-Ordinary Congress has been rejected by the Normalisation Committee.

The Sekondi-based side referenced a publication on GHANASoccernet.com that Kofi Manu has been barred from attending the meeting.

A statement read: ''In the said publication, the online portal mentioned that the Normalization Committee has objected to the decision of the club to present Kofi Manu as a representative of Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club.

''We will like to state that the club has not received any official communication to that effect.

''However, we want to clarify that for our purpose, Kofi Manu is an accredited consultant for the club on the Statute and Governance of Football.

''Again, the club would like to put it on record that the Normalization Committee cannot decide who represents the club at the Extra-Ordinary Congress.

''Since we have not received any letter to that effect we will not be providing any further information on the issue.''