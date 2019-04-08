GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Sekondi Hasaacas walk off pitch after conceding injury time penalty; label referee a 'disgrace'

Published on: 08 April 2019
Sekondi Hasaacas

Sekondi Hasaacas discontinued play against Skyy FC at the Saint Martin’s Anglican Park, Daboase due to they describe as ''strings of questionable refereeing decisions.'' 

This was a Week III fixture of the Division One League Special Competition.

According to a Skyy FC report, a Hasaacas official head butted a referee and had to be sent off.

Referee Josiah K. Ansah could not tolerate injury faking tactics adopted by Hasaacas after Skyy FC gifted them with an own goal equalizer.

He showed team doctor Richard Quarshie the red card for defying a directive to carry a ''fake injured player'' he was taking too long to attend to.

Team manager Hamid Williams was also shown the red card for rushing onto the field to replace the dismissed team doctor.

Hasaacas walked off the pitch when they conceded injury time penalty because they claim the ball came off the knee of Thomas Aboagye inside the box and not his hand.

The club also questioned the 10 minutes stoppage time.

