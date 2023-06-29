Selangor coach believes Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will strengthen his team

Selangor FC coach, Tan Cheng Hoe believes the arrival of experienced Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will strengthen his team for the rest of the campaign.

The former Juventus forward is joining the Malaysian outfit in the middle of the season after leaving Libyan club, Al-Akhdar, in May.

Cheng Hoe is hoping the well travelled attacker quickly adapt to Malaysian football as they compete for titles.

"Selangor FC signed Boakye because we need some options in attack and at the same time, his extensive experience abroad will especially help the team to perform better than before," he said.

"I also see that his experience abroad will be a good example especially to young players in the way he manages himself to perform in other countries.

"I hope he will be able to adapt well here in the near future. Although joining the team in the middle of the season will be a little difficult for him, but I am confident that his experience will add strength to the team."

Boakye-Yiadom spent most of his career in Italy, where he played for Juventus, Atalanta, Sassuolo before moving to Spain for a loan spell at Elche.

He also played for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade and had a brief spell in China.