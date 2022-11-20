‘Selfless act’ - Fans back Uruguay star Luis Suarez over 2010 World Cup handball against Ghana

Luis Suarez have received support from fans on social media for his deliberate handball against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

12 years after the incident that ultimately cost Ghana a place in the semi-final of the World Cup, fans think the former Barcelona star did the right thing.

At the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Ghana applied tremendous pressure with the score tied 1-1 and penalties looming.

In the 120th minute, a free-kick resulted in a scramble; Suarez ultimately cleared one off the line. However, Suarez made the split-second decision to save the ball with his hand and prevent a goal.

He was given a red card right away and directed to the tunnel while keeping his head buried in his sky blue shirt.

Asamoah Gyan, however, slammed his last-gap penalty against the crossbar to heighten the drama. Suarez, who was anxiously watching, exulted in pure relief.

After that, Uruguay defeated Ghana 4-2 on penalties to advance to the last four. Suarez's antics at the time led to him being called a "cheat," but as time has passed and the video has recently gone viral once more, more people have seen the light and agree that it was a "selfless act."

This for me was one of the best moments in World Cup history. An absolutely selfless act for the love of your nation, knowing you’d miss out on the biggest game of your life but making sure your nation gets there. Gives me goosebumps every time I watch https://t.co/Ug1ZIsKLbZ — 🧏🏻‍♂️ (@FinnAFC) November 15, 2022

Maturing is realizing Suarez did the right thing for his country https://t.co/4fWngRQvTO — Eden (@theKloppEnd_) November 15, 2022

I’ve never really understood the “cheat” or “robbery” narrative. He certainly wasn’t trying to hide what he did, red card and penalty. If Gyan scores it’s never really discussed again. — Robert Sargent (@SargentBobo) November 15, 2022

Ghana and Uruguay will face off at the 2022 World Cup on December 2.