Sellas Tetteh grateful to GFA President Kurt Okraku for sponsoring his License A refresher course

Former Ghana coach Sellas ‘Borbor’ Tetteh has thanked the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku for paying for his CAF License A refresher course a few years ago.

The Ghana U20 World Cup winning coach made this known during a recent visit by the GFA Foundation in his residence.

Tetteh has been in the news recently for his ill health compelling the Ghana FA to turn to his aid with a Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS50,000) financial assistance package.

During the visit, Tetteh thanked the GFA Foundation for the visit and disclosed the support offered him by the president to do his CAF License A refresher course in 2021.

The former Rwanda coach showed appreciation to the Ghana FA boss for his benevolence towards his capacity building.

Tetteh’s appreciation of the president’s efforts speaks volumes of the Kurt Okraku’s continuos support for former Ghana players and several individuals in their capacity building exercise.

Kurt has, and continues to encourage several individuals and ex-footballers in numerous capacity building program by personally paying for their costs.

Tetteh after making the revelation of Kurt’s support encouraged the GFA President not to renege in his efforts to help people upgrade their capacity.