Selorm Yao Bless to officiate Eleven Wonders vs RTU playoff decider

Referee Selorm Yao Bless has been handed the responsibility of officiating the crucial Division One League Zone One playoff between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United.

The match, set for Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, will determine which team earns the final slot in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

He will be supported on the lines by Doris Essuman Darko as Assistant I and Mary Tei as Assistant II, with Juliet Appiah serving as the Fourth Referee. Daniel Kwame Dankwah has been appointed Match Commissioner for the high-stakes fixture.

The showdown is expected to draw significant attention, with both teams eyeing a return to top-flight football. RTU will be hoping to bounce back after relegation, while Eleven Wonders aim to make their second playoff appearance count after narrowly missing out in a previous attempt.