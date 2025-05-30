GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Selorm Yao Bless to officiate Eleven Wonders vs RTU playoff decider

Published on: 30 May 2025
Selorm Yao Bless to officiate Eleven Wonders vs RTU playoff decider

Referee Selorm Yao Bless has been handed the responsibility of officiating the crucial Division One League Zone One playoff between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United.

The match, set for Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, will determine which team earns the final slot in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

He will be supported on the lines by Doris Essuman Darko as Assistant I and Mary Tei as Assistant II, with Juliet Appiah serving as the Fourth Referee. Daniel Kwame Dankwah has been appointed Match Commissioner for the high-stakes fixture.

The showdown is expected to draw significant attention, with both teams eyeing a return to top-flight football. RTU will be hoping to bounce back after relegation, while Eleven Wonders aim to make their second playoff appearance count after narrowly missing out in a previous attempt.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more