Semenyo reflects on Bournemouth’s FA Cup triumph after another MOTM display

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo admitted his side could have sealed victory in normal time but was grateful they got the job done after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after picking up his second successive Man of the Match award in the competition, Semenyo described the match as "end-to-end" and acknowledged the toll it took on both teams.

"It was end-to-end stuff. I feel like everyone's legs started to go after 90 minutes. It went to penalties and luckily we won â€“ I'm grateful," he said.

Semenyo, who played a key role in Bournemouth's opener, emphasized the need for more clinical finishing to improve their overall performances.

"I feel like we could have done it in 90 minutes, but the most important thing is that we got the win and we are into the next round," he added.

"I think as a group we need to be a bit more clinical, and then maybe we would be higher in the table."

With the Cherries now through to the quarter-finals, Semenyo is eager to see who they will face next as they aim to continue their FA Cup run. "For now, we have got the win, and we will see who we get tomorrow."