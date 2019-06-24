Senegal are favourites to win 2019 AFCON crown- Ghana's Christian Atsu

Ghana winger Christian Atsu insists Senegal are favourites to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old says the presence of influential Liverpool star Sadio Mane could do the trick for the African giants.

The Black Stars, four-time champions take on Benin in their group F opener on Tuesday in Ismailia before battling Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon.

Ghana has been touted as the most successful team without a trophy in the past 10-years having reached two finals and four semi-finals.

But Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has tipped the Terranga Lions to win the title.

"I must choose some few teams which for me are the favourites. We don't have to forget tat Cameroon won it when we thought Senegal and Egypt were the favourites," he told the BBC

"Football has changed a lot. There is no team that should be underrated.

"I think Senegal. They are well organised and have one of the talented players in the team.

"We don't speak on whatsapp but when we meet on the pitch, we sometimes speak.

"When we (Newcastle United) played against Liverpool recently, we were speaking about the AFCON after the game. And I told him they were the favourites and he said fingers-crossed.

"He also said we(Ghana) have a chance to win it because its football.Everyone is choosing their favourites but football has a lot of surprises.

Senegal began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a routine victory over Group C rivals Tanzania in Cairo on Sunday.