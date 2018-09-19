Senegal beat Guinea in WAFU Zone A final to qualify for U-17 AFCON

Hosts Senegal beat Guinea 4-0 to win the final regional qualifying tournament for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Both teams from the West Africa Football Union (Wafu) zone A will now play in next year's finals in Tanzania.
They join Nigeria who won the Wafu zone B tournament on Saturday with a win on penalties over Ghana.
Four other teams from the new zonal qualifying format join hosts Tanzania in the finals - Angola, Morocco, Uganda and Cameroon.
All four semi-finalists from the continental finals will qualify for the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Peru.
|Qualifiers for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations
|Tanzania (hosts)
|Uganda (Cecafa - East)
|Senegal (Wafu zone A - West)
|Morocco (Unaf - North)
|Guinea (Wafu zone A - West)
|Angola (Cosafa - South)
|Nigeria (Wafu zone B - West)
|Cameroon (Uniffac - Central)