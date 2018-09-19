GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 19 September 2018
Senegal beat Guinea in WAFU Zone A final to qualify for U-17 AFCON

Hosts Senegal beat Guinea 4-0 to win the final regional qualifying tournament for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Both teams from the West Africa Football Union (Wafu) zone A will now play in next year's finals in Tanzania.

They join Nigeria who won the Wafu zone B tournament on Saturday with a win on penalties over Ghana.

Four other teams from the new zonal qualifying format join hosts Tanzania in the finals - Angola, Morocco, Uganda and Cameroon.

All four semi-finalists from the continental finals will qualify for the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Peru.

Qualifiers for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations
Tanzania (hosts) Uganda (Cecafa - East)
Senegal (Wafu zone A - West) Morocco (Unaf - North)
Guinea (Wafu zone A - West) Angola (Cosafa - South)
Nigeria (Wafu zone B - West) Cameroon (Uniffac - Central)

