Senegal beat Guinea in WAFU Zone A final to qualify for U-17 AFCON

Hosts Senegal beat Guinea 4-0 to win the final regional qualifying tournament for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Both teams from the West Africa Football Union (Wafu) zone A will now play in next year's finals in Tanzania.

They join Nigeria who won the Wafu zone B tournament on Saturday with a win on penalties over Ghana.

Four other teams from the new zonal qualifying format join hosts Tanzania in the finals - Angola, Morocco, Uganda and Cameroon.

All four semi-finalists from the continental finals will qualify for the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Peru.