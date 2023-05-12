Senegal, Burkina Faso, Morocco, and Mali qualify for U-17 World Cup

The four African nations set to represent the continent at the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup have been confirmed.

Senegal, Burkina Faso, Morocco, and Mali secured their spots in the semi-finals of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, which is currently taking place in Algeria.

With Africa allotted four slots at the World Cup, these four nations will be the continent's representatives at the global event.

Mali has the most experience among the qualified teams, having previously qualified for the U17 World Cup five times. Their best performance was in 2015, when they reached the final but lost to Nigeria.

Their last qualification was in 2017 when they finished fourth. They reached the quarter-finals in 1997 and 2001, and exited in the group stage in 1999.

Burkina Faso, on the other hand, are making a return to the world stage after their last qualification in 2011, when they exited in the group stages. They have qualified for the U17 World Cup four times in total, with their best performance being a third-place finish in 2001 after defeating Argentina 2-0 in the play-off.

Morocco are also qualifying for the World Cup for the second time in their history, having made their debut in 2013 when they reached the round of 16.

Senegal are the final team to qualify, having secured their spot at the World Cup for the second time in their history after their debut in 2019. During their maiden campaign, they reached the round of 16 after finishing second in their group, but lost to Spain 2-1 in the knockout phase.

These four nations will now look to make an impact on the global stage and potentially make history for their respective countries. The 2023 U17 World Cup will take place in Peru.