Senegal coach Aliou Cisse: 'I'm honored to have made history'

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is proud of himself after guiding the Lions of Teranga to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The Lions of Teranga sneaked into their second AFCON final after securing a 1-0 win over Tunisia's Carthage Lions in extra-time in a semi-final match in Egypt.

Retired midfielder Cisse played in the 2002 AFCON final for Senegal, who lost to Cameroon on penalties.

Cisse reflected on the massive victory and the tactician feels that their clash with Tunisia deserves to be included in the history of football.

"I am proud to be living this moment, I played in the final in 2002 as a player and now I am here as a coach," Cisse said.

"I feel honored to achieve this history with this amazing team because we have not qualified for 17 years.

"This was a great match and I think it will be put in the history of football."

Senegal will now face Algeria in the final at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.