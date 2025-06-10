Senegal make history as first African side to beat England after 3-1 win

Senegal produced a commanding performance to defeat England 3-1 in an international friendly at the City Ground, becoming the first African side to beat the Three Lions.

The Teranga Lions, disciplined and purposeful throughout, responded to an early setback with composure and quality. After falling behind to Harry Kane’s seventh-minute strike, Senegal regrouped and gradually took control of the match.

Ismaila Sarr brought the visitors level just before the break, capitalising on a lapse in concentration by Kyle Walker to slot in at the far post. The equaliser marked the first goal conceded by England since Thomas Tuchel took charge.

Senegal continued to trouble the hosts after the restart and were rewarded when Habib Diarra raced through a static England defence to beat Dean Henderson at his near post just after the hour mark.

Despite late pressure from England, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stood firm, making key saves from Morgan Gibbs-White and Bukayo Saka. A late England goal from Jude Bellingham was disallowed following a VAR review for handball by Levi Colwill.

Senegal sealed the victory deep into stoppage time when Cheikh Sabaly pounced on a loose ball after Curtis Jones gave possession away, calmly slotting home to silence the home crowd and secure a memorable win.

The result ends England’s unbeaten record against African opposition, which had stretched across 21 matches. For Senegal, it was a statement of intent and a proud night under the lights in Nottingham.