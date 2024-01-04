Senegal star Sadio Mane builds new stadium in hometown Bambali

Senegalese football icon Sadio Mane, renowned for his stellar career with Liverpool and currently playing for Saudi club Al-Nasr, has demonstrated his commitment to community development by inaugurating a brand-new stadium in his native village of Bambali.

The mini stadium, funded entirely by Mane himself, replaces the humble mud pitch where the talented striker was seen playing just two years ago during an off-season visit to Senegal.

The newly constructed facility, now officially named Stade De Bambali, was unveiled at a grand opening ceremony attended by prominent figures from the State of Senegal. The event served as an opportunity for the community to express gratitude and support for Mane's remarkable initiative towards his birthplace.

In 2022, Mane played a match on the original muddy field before deciding to transform it into a modern stadium at his own expense.

Sadio Mane's benevolent gesture has earned him widespread applause across the continent, showcasing his commitment to philanthropy beyond the football field. In addition to the stadium, Mane has previously contributed to the development of several schools, hospitals, and essential resources in Senegal.

Meanwhile, Mane will be aiming to defend the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with Senegal as they prepare for the 2023 edition which kicks off next week in Ivory Coast.