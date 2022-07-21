Senegal star Sadio Mane wins African player of the year award for second time

Senegal star Sadio Mane was named African Footballer of the Year for the second time in a row at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony in Rabat, Morocco.

Mane scored the game-winning penalty as Senegal defeated Egypt in a shootout to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in February.

The awards were reintroduced after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala retaining the women's title she won in 2019.

Mane defeated compatriot and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, as well as former Liverpool teammate Salah.

"I am very, very happy to receive the trophy this year," Mane, 30, said as he collected his prize.

"I thank the Senegalese people, and dedicate this trophy to the youth of my country," added Mane, who also helped Senegal reach the World Cup and won two domestic cups with Liverpool.

Mane's prize was one of five picked up by Senegal in a total of seven men's categories after a night to remember for the West African nation.

Long-standing Senegalese boss Aliou Cisse won coach of the year, with his side named men's team of the year, while Pape Sarr was named young player of the year and another Senegalese, Pape Ousmane Sakho, won best goal for his overhead kick for Tanzanian side Simba.

"We waited a long time for this Nations Cup," said Augustin Senghor, the president of Senegal's football federation. "We are a good example to all those teams who have not yet won (the tournament)."