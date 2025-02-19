GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Senegal to face England in high-profile friendly in June

Published on: 19 February 2025
Senegal to face England in high-profile friendly in June
Bukayo Saka of England (left))scoring the third England goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match between England and Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 4th 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar (Photo by Tom Jenkins)

Senegal will take on England in an international friendly on June 10 at Nottingham’s City Ground, marking the second-ever meeting between the two nations after their 2022 World Cup clash.

According to Senegalese sources, the fixture was finalised after weeks of negotiations between the two football federations and is expected to be officially confirmed on Wednesday. The 30,576-capacity home of Nottingham Forest will host the encounter.

For England, the match serves as a key addition to their schedule, coming just four days after their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Senegal, meanwhile, will use the fixture as an opportunity for their Premier League-based players to return to familiar territory.

The game will also see Sadio ManÃ© return to England, where he played for Southampton and Liverpool before moving to Bayern Munich in 2022 and later joining Al-Nassr.

Senegal may also have another friendly lined up before facing England, with reports suggesting a possible match on June 6 or 7. Ireland has expressed interest in hosting them in Dublin, though no opponent has been confirmed.

Before the June friendlies, Senegal will focus on crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, where they will take on Sudan and Togo in the fifth and sixth rounds of the campaign.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more