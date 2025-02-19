Senegal to face England in high-profile friendly in June

Senegal will take on England in an international friendly on June 10 at Nottingham’s City Ground, marking the second-ever meeting between the two nations after their 2022 World Cup clash.

According to Senegalese sources, the fixture was finalised after weeks of negotiations between the two football federations and is expected to be officially confirmed on Wednesday. The 30,576-capacity home of Nottingham Forest will host the encounter.

For England, the match serves as a key addition to their schedule, coming just four days after their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Senegal, meanwhile, will use the fixture as an opportunity for their Premier League-based players to return to familiar territory.

The game will also see Sadio ManÃ© return to England, where he played for Southampton and Liverpool before moving to Bayern Munich in 2022 and later joining Al-Nassr.

Senegal may also have another friendly lined up before facing England, with reports suggesting a possible match on June 6 or 7. Ireland has expressed interest in hosting them in Dublin, though no opponent has been confirmed.

Before the June friendlies, Senegal will focus on crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, where they will take on Sudan and Togo in the fifth and sixth rounds of the campaign.