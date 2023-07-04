Senegal winger Sadio Mane tips Ghana as favourite for AFCON 2023

2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Sadio Mane believes the Black Stars of Ghana are one of the team's to beat at the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

According to the the 31-year-old, Ghana along with Cameroon, Morocco, Algeria and Nigeria are favourites for the next edition in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will need a positive result against the Central African Republic in September to seal their place at the tournament.

“The AFCON is full of surprises, but we know the usual best teams like the hosts, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Algeria and Cameroon," he said, as quoted by Joueurs Cameroonais.

Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria have all qualified for the 2023 Cup of Nations.

Ghana have struggled to go beyond the group stage in their last two competitions, the 2021 AFCON and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

The four-time African champions last won the Nations Cup in 1982.