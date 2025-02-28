2026 World Cup qualifiers: Senegalese referee SY Issa to officiate Madagascar-Ghana clash

Senegalese referee SY Issa has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Madagascar.

The crucial Group I encounter is set to take place at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima in Morocco on Monday, March 24 after Madagascar failed to submit an approved home venue.

Issa, an experienced referee, has officiated several international matches, including World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations fixtures.

He will be assisted by fellow Senegalese officials Camara Djibril (Assistant Referee I), Bangoura Nouha (Assistant Referee II), and SY Elhadji Amadou (Fourth Official).

Mauritian official Lim Kee Chong An Yan has been appointed as the Referee Assessor, while Brown Ivan Gartor from Liberia will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Ghana currently sits second in Group I with nine points from four matches, having won three and lost one. The Black Stars will be aiming to secure another victory to strengthen their position in the race for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Madagascar, on the other hand, will be eager to put up a strong challenge in their bid to climb up the group standings.

This fixture is expected to be a competitive encounter as Ghana looks to bounce back from previous inconsistencies and maintain their push for qualification.