Sensational Jerry Afriyie hits brace for CD Lugo in 3-2 defeat at Barakaldo C.F

Ghana striker Jerry Afriyie bagged a brace for CD Lugo in their 3-2 defeat at Barakaldo C.F to steal the headlines in just his first league start in the Spanish Primera Federacion.

The 18-year-old is up and running in just his second game for the new side, scored the two goals within six minutes to announce his presence in a grand style.

The young Ghanaian super star restored parity for the visitors after the home team had gone up in the 3rd minute. Afriyie demonstrated his tenacity again by scoring the second goal six minute later to give his side a slender-21 lead.

However, the home side staged a dramatic comeback to win 3-2 with goals from Victor Isuskiza in the 70th minute and Santiago Pablo’s winner five minute to regulation time.

Afriyie signing is expected to boost the side fighting to avoid the drop and the Ghanaian has hit the ground running with his goal scoring instinct.

The African Games Gold medalist is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar this month.