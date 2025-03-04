Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini back in court for FIFA fraud appeal

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and French football icon Michel Platini have returned to court in Switzerland to face fraud accusations.

The Swiss federal prosecutor appealed their 2022 acquittal over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (£1.6m) made to Platini in 2011, which Blatter authorized.

Both men deny wrongdoing, insisting the payment was delayed compensation for Platini’s advisory role at FIFA. The appeals trial, held in Muttenz near Basel, is expected to conclude by Thursday, with a verdict due on March 25.

Blatter, 88, maintained his innocence, stating, “When you talk about falsehoods, lies, and deception, that’s not me.” Platini’s lawyer argued that the original court rightly ruled the payment lawful.

Platini, a three-time Ballon d'Or winner, captained France to the 1984 European Championship title and won the 1985 European Cup with Juventus before becoming UEFA president in 2007.

Swiss prosecutors accused Blatter and Platini of deceiving FIFA about the payment, which was agreed upon in 1998 but only settled in 2011. FIFA suspended both men in 2015 amid corruption investigations.

Blatter led FIFA from 1998 until his resignation in 2015. Platini, initially a candidate to replace him, withdrew after being banned from football.