Serbia based midfielder Priscilla Okyere set to join Black Queens camp after league break

Ghana midfielder Priscilla Okyere is set to join her Black Queens teammates in camp following the break in the Serbian Women's League.

The ŽFK Spartak Subotica midfielder has been influential for the club as they top the league with 21 points from 11 games.

The 23 year old scored in Spartak Subotica's 7-0 thrashing of Masinac on Saturday.

Okyere is one of the few foreign based players in the Black Queens team yet to arrive in camp.

The former Darkoa Ladies midfielder will join the rest of her Black Queens players next week after a successful first round in Serbia.

"It was 7:0 victory 1goal 1 assist We are topping the super league with 21 points Thank God for the break National assignment is next,' she posted on her official Twitter handle.

The Black Queens have been preparing ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations with an international friendly against Zambia. A game they lost 3-2.

Priscilla Okyere's arrival will be a boost for the team who have lined up another friendly against Kenya.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2018