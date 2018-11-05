Serbia-based Priscilla Okyere joins Black Queens camp in Nairobi ahead of Kenya friendly

Midfielder Priscilla Okyere has joined her international teammates at their camping base in Nairobi for Wednesday's friendly against Harambee Starlets.

The ZFK Spartak Subotica player has checked in at the Sunstar Hotel in the capital ahead of the pre-2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Okyere signed off with a goal and an assist in their 7-0 win as ZFK Spartak Subotica jumped to the summit of the table.

Ghana's friendly against the Harambee Starlets will be played at the Kasarani Stadium.