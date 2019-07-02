Serbia-based prodigy Samuel Owusu get his first AFCON start

Winger Samuel Owusu will make his first start at the Nations Cup after being named in coach Kwesi Appiah starting line-up for the game against Guinea-Bissau this afternoon.

The 23-year old has been a revelation at the tournament despite starting the first two games from the bench.

Owusu replace Christian Atsu in the game against Cameroon and showed no nerves of a player playing in his first Africa Cup of Nations.

His starting role is as a result of Atsu's injury which has ruled the Newcastle United out of the tournament.

The Čukarički star will start on the right flank where he is expected to cut in and make the best of deliveries for striker Jordan Ayew.

Below is the starting line up against Guinea-Bissau

Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Joseph Aidoo, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey; Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew.