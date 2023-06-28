Serbian club FK Novi Pazar secure signing of former EurAfrica midfielder Prince Arthur

FK Novi Pazar, a top-tier football club in Serbia, have successfully secured the services of talented attacking midfielder Prince Arthur on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian recently completed a season with Croatia's NK Rijeka and joins Novi Pazar after a negotiation by ArthurLegacy Sports.

Arthur's arrival at FK Novi Pazar follows his impressive performances for EurAfrica FC, a division 2 side in Accra, Ghana.

Known for his versatility, Arthur can effectively play in various positions, including both wings and behind the main striker.

Additionally, he possesses a knack for scoring stunning goals, making him a valuable asset for his new team.

During his time at EurAfrica FC, Arthur showcased his skills and emerged as the standout player of the club in the 2021-2022 season.

He notched up an impressive record, scoring six goals, providing eight assists, and earning four Man of the Match awards.

His remarkable contributions played a significant role in EurAfrica FC's success during that campaign.

The signing of Arthur by FK Novi Pazar demonstrates the club's ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at a higher level.