Serbian club make offer for Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has received an offer from an unknown Serbian club, according to local media reports.

The player is believed to have accepted the deal, but the Ghanaian club are dissatisfied with the amount offered by the foreign club.

The Serbian club have reportedly offered $300,000 to sign the WAFA Academy graduate, but Hearts of Oak have been in negotiations with the player for a contract renewal.

Amankwah's current deal with the Accra-based club is set to expire in July 2023.

According to sources close to the player, Hearts of Oak have offered Amankwah a monthly salary of Ghc 7,000, but his camp is not content with the offer and may not extend his contract.

Amankwah moved to Accra Hearts of Oak on 12 March 2021 on a free transfer after parting ways with Aduana Stars. He has thus far won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup,