Serbian club Radnik Surdulica seeks football enthusiasts to join professional scouting team in Ghana

FK Radnik Surdulica, a Serbian top-flight club, is offering an exciting opportunity for football enthusiasts to become professional scouts in Ghana.

With a scouting department established since 2017, the club is dedicated to nurturing talent and providing continuous education to its scouts through webinars, courses, and mentorship by coaches with UEFA PRO licenses.

This role is perfect for individuals who aspire to work in football professionally and have a keen interest in discovering young talent.

Whether you're a coach, referee, former player, or simply someone who loves the game, previous work experience is not required.

The club is looking for individuals who passionately follow Ghanaian leagues, attend live matches, and have the drive to improve their scouting skills.

As a volunteer scout, you'll have the opportunity to work in teams, lead your own team, and receive free education to enhance your knowledge of player assessment.

Successful scouts may even secure permanent employment and leadership positions within the scouting department.

If you are ready to test yourself at a professional level in a European club, apply by submitting your name, date of birth, city of residence, education or work experience in football, and your motivation for working in the sport to [email protected].

Don't miss this chance to turn your passion for football into a rewarding career.