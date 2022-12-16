Serbian Dragan Stojkovic linked with vacant Ghana job

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic is reportedly on the radar of the Ghana Football Association as the next coach of the Black Stars.

Although he is in charge of the Serbian national team, the FA are considering a move to bring the ex-Nagoya Grampus coach to Ghana.

According to Asempa FM, the 57-year-old has been shortlisted for the vacant Black Stars job. He joins George Boateng, Chris Hughton and Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet on the list of suitors for the job.

Stojkovic led Serbia to the World Cup in Qatar but the European nation failed to progress beyond the Group stage after defeats to Switzerland and Brazil, and a draw against Cameroon.

Despite a disappointing outing in Qatar, the Serbia Football Association have give the manager the greenlight to continue as head coach of the national team.

His most successful spell was when he was in charge of Japenese outfit Nagoya Grampus, where he won the League and Cup titles.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo stepped down as Ghana coach following the Black Stars' early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana FA are in a hunt for a coach ahead of the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year.

The Black Stars sit top of the bale in Group D after a win over Madagascar and a draw in Angola against the Central African Republic.