Serbian giants Red Stars Belgrade officially unveil Rashid Sumaila

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been officially unveiled by Serbian giants Red Stars Belgrade ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old joined the Red and White lads on a season long loan from Kuwaiti outfit Al Qadsia last week.

Red Star Belgrade wanted to purchase the Ghana international on a permanent deal but the Yellow Castle were reluctant to sell the defender outright.

Sumaila became a top target for the ambitious Serbian side following the departure of his compatriot centre-back Abraham Frimpong who left the club last week to join Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

After completing his move to the Norwegian top-flight side, the Ghana international has been given his favourite number 37 shirt ahead of the upcoming campaign.

He wore the same number during his loan spell at Qatari side Al Gharafa and also at Al Qadsia.

The former Asante Kotoko guardsman will get the chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Sumaila went through all the younger selections of Ghana and in the A team of his country and has played six times.